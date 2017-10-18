The dead zone: Adams Street gives way to annual Zombie Crawl

Brace yourselves: The zombie apocalypse is just around the corner.

Thousands of moaning, flesh-eating, virus-filled zombies will be quarantined on Adams Street between 11th and 21st streets on Saturday during Toledo’s eighth annual Zombie Crawl.

Humans overtaken by the zombie virus can expect access to seven bars along Adams Street, as well as two outdoor stages with local bands performing throughout the night. That’s not to mention the 10 food trucks on site to feed the crawling creatures.

This year organizers will attempt to beat the Guinness Book of World Record for “Most Zombies at a Zombie Gathering.”

The record for largest gathering of zombies is 15,458 people who attended the Zombie Pub Crawl in Minneapolis on Oct. 11, 2014. Last year, Toledo’s Zombie Crawl drew about 15,000 people, a number organizers feel confident could reach as high as 18,000 this weekend. Although participators can dress in any costume they choose, the world record can only be broken through counting those specifically dressed in their best zombie outfit.

If You Go What: Adams Street Zombie Crawl When: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday Where: Adams Street between 11th and 21st streets Cost: $5 Information: facebook.com/TheVillageOnAdams/

“I think we can easily get it; it’s just a matter of proving to Guinness Book of World Records we actually record everything the right way,” said John Dombrowski, treasurer of the Village on Adams board.

Dombrowski said because of the high cost of bringing in a representative from the Guinness Book, organizers and volunteers will keep track of ticket sales and will provide photos taken by a drone as more evidence to send in hopes of breaking the record.

The Zombie Crawl on Adams Street also falls within the UpTown neighborhood’s open refreshment area, which was created in December, 2015, as the city’s first outdoor public drinking area created under a recent state law.

Dombrowski said the bar owners along Adams Street have refashioned their bars with outdoor bar patios set “right up to the street” where people can have better access points to beverages. Once they have a drink, they can walk wherever they choose on the street within the fenced area. The only restriction is that people can’t walk into a bar with their drink from outside.

“We just want to keep everything safe and keep a flow of people in and out of bars nice and easy,” he said.

More than 175 volunteers will keep the event on schedule and safe throughout the night. There are six entrances, and 40 Toledo police officers and 12 private security officers will be managing the exits.

Zach Lahey, president of the Village on Adams board, said this year has a “very solid” emergency plan in case of a panic situation. No matter where a zombie is standing, it will be within 75 to 100 feet to an entrance and exit.

“It’s really keeping that Adams Street highway flowing no matter how busy [it is] as long as you feel like you can still move,” he said.

Amelia Lefevre, theater teacher for Toledo School for the Arts, said about 20 students from the school will be applying makeup for zombies, such as scrapes, bruises, bullet holes, and cuts. The group charges $5 to $20 depending on the makeup, and will be outside the school from 4:30 to 10 p.m. during the event.

“The makeup is actually really good,” she said. “They do really good work.”

The zombie crawl runs from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., and ATMs will be available. Entry is $5 cash only. Live music and alcohol sales will end outside exactly at 1 a.m. The event is for zombies only 21 and older, and coolers or backpacks are not permitted.

Because of construction on the Anthony Wayne Trail and the closing of the downtown exit, northbound Anthony Wayne Trail traffic will be diverted to the exit ramp on the right just before the downtown exit. Drivers should then turn left on Collingwood Boulevard and right on Dorr Street.

Lahey said he suggests Zombies exit left before the downtown exit, merging onto I-75 North, and then exit at Detroit Avenue and turn left onto Monroe Street. Zombies coming from I-75 South will be directed past the downtown exit and will then exit at Detroit Avenue and turn left on Monroe Street.

The event is sponsored by Toledo Blade NewsSlide. All proceeds will benefit the upkeep of Adams Street.

“We’re just trying to get more people used to coming downtown,” Dombrowski said. “Some people don’t recognize downtown as a vibrant social area, and this is one way to support that vision for Toledo.”

Contact Geoff Burns at gburns@theblade.com or 419-724-6054.