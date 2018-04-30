Former Lucas Co. Clerk of Courts employee found guilty of stealing from office

A former employee of the Lucas County Clerk of Courts Title Office was found guilty Monday of stealing more than $174,000 from the office.

Amirra Itawi, 27, of the 2400 block of Grantwood Road pleaded no contest to theft in office, a third-degree felony, before Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Gary Cook. The judge told her she faces up to three years in prison when she is sentenced May 23.

Frank Spryszak, an assistant county prosecutor, told the court that as part of a plea agreement, Itawi would pay $174,625 in restitution to the Clerk of Courts.

Itawi, who worked for the title office for five years, was fired last summer after the theft was discovered.

Amirra Itawi Enlarge

Mr. Spryszak said that after the title office got a new computer system, Itawi “discovered that if she was plugging in a title to the computer system and then voiding that title, she was able to remove cash from the drawer and show a zero balance.”

He said she volunteered to process all titles to cars that were being junked, and stole the money between Dec. 1, 2016, and Aug. 3, 2017.

“She realized that when the account balance would show zero based off of the void in the computer system, it couldn't be traced,” he said.

He said the activity was recorded by security cameras and that Itawi admitted what she did to investigators.

Attorney Jon Richardson, who represented Itawi, said afterward that his client had no criminal history and stole the money to buy drugs, plain and simple.

“These charges grow out of an overwhelming dependency on drugs, which like so many that we read about everyday, began with a perfectly legal and appropriately prescribed opioid for pain from a medical procedure,” Mr. Richardson said. “Miss Itawi became dependent on the painkiller just as so may other perfectly good citizens have done and ended up on the wrong side of the law because of what amounts to a medical/societal problem.”

Though he had attempted to get Itawi placed in the court's diversion or intervention in lieu of conviction programs, Mr. Richardson said she did not qualify because of the high dollar amount of the loss.

Contact Jennifer Feehan at jfeehan@theblade.com or 419-213-2134.