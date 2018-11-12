New Toledo leaf collection plan starts with larger crews

ADVERTISEMENT

The city of Toledo is using a new scheduling system for its annual leaf-collection campaign, which began Monday.

Rather than collecting in order of ZIP-code districts, crews from the Toledo Division of Streets, Bridges, and Harbor will use the city’s more compact street-sweeping districts to schedule their work.

“Crews will work together in larger groups this year to complete each map before moving onto the next area,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in his weekly online news briefing. “The schedule may change daily due to weather conditions and crew movements.

As was the case when the city used ZIP codes, however, this year’s pickups — which started later than they have in recent memory — began in an area of West Toledo roughly bounded by Jackman Road, Sylvania Avenue, Secor Road, and the Michigan border.

Streets division crews collect about 300,000 cubic yards of leaves annually, usually starting in Toledo’s most heavily wooded neighborhoods and working toward the city center. Once one pickup pass has been made throughout the city, they return to the tree-heavy areas for a second pickup if the weather allows.

In past years, city crews’ work has been delayed by debris in leaf piles, including tree branches and twigs, that damages leaf-collection machinery. This year, collection has also gotten off to a late start by a leaf drop that had hardly begun by Halloween.

“We didn’t have a choice but to start now,” said Ignazio Messina, a city spokesman. “The weather just changed during the past three to five days, and the majority of leaves fell during that time, so we should now be able to collect more leaves at the start of the program rather than starting before the leaves fell.”

City council several months ago approved purchase of additional leaf-collection equipment to allow more leaves to be picked up faster, but that equipment is still being built and its arrival is not expected before early December. Mr. Messina said officials did not expect to have it on hand for the current pickup season.

The city’s notice about leaf collection’s start urged residents to consult an online schedule and pile leaves along their streets’ curb lines no more than two days before scheduled pickup.