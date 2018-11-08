Free coats distributed at Share the Warmth event

ADVERTISEMENT

Free coats will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during the Share the Warmth event.

The giveaway is at Vision Ministries, 1630 Broadway St., and Jones Leadership Academy, 430 Nebraska Ave.

The coats were donated during a coat drive earlier this year.

The event is organized by the Salvation Army, Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission, Susie’s Coats, Hannah’s Socks, Toledo Public Schools, and Vision Ministries.