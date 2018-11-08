St. Luke’s Auxiliary to host fund-raiser

ADVERTISEMENT
St. Luke’s Hospital Auxiliary is having a fund-raiser Friday in the hospital auditorium.
The event will feature bingo, appetizers, a cash bar, and a raffle.
Cost is $30, and doors open at 6 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the hospital’s children’s programs
