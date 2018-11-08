Friday, Nov 09, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
community-events

St. Luke’s Auxiliary to host fund-raiser

The Blade
Published on
ADVERTISEMENT

St. Luke’s Hospital Auxiliary is having a fund-raiser Friday in the hospital auditorium.

The event will feature bingo, appetizers, a cash bar, and a raffle.

Cost is $30, and doors open at 6 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the hospital’s children’s programs

Click to comment

Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…