Toledo Zoo's lights display part of holiday trail

The Toledo Zoo’s annual Lights Before Christmas will be a featured stop along TourismOhio’s Holiday Lights Trail.
The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is a part of TourismOhio’s #HolidaysInOhio campaign, encouraging travelers and visitors to make new memories while experiencing Ohio’s seasonal attractions and events. It includes 30 lights displays across the state, a map of which is online.
The Toledo Zoo’s Lights Before Christmas begins Nov. 23 and ends Dec. 31.
