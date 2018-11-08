Friday, Nov 09, 2018
Findlay drive brings in more than 111,000 pounds of food

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay and Sodexo collected a record 111,436 pounds of nonperishable food during the 13th Helping Hands Food Drive, according to the university.

Items were collected during a 12-hour period Wednesday on campus and at Findlay Walmarts. The food was collected for CHOPIN [Christians Helping Other People In Need] Hall, which provides food for about 3,000 people a month.

Nearly 200 people volunteered during the food drive.

