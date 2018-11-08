Findlay drive brings in more than 111,000 pounds of food

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay and Sodexo collected a record 111,436 pounds of nonperishable food during the 13th Helping Hands Food Drive, according to the university.
Items were collected during a 12-hour period Wednesday on campus and at Findlay Walmarts. The food was collected for CHOPIN [Christians Helping Other People In Need] Hall, which provides food for about 3,000 people a month.
Nearly 200 people volunteered during the food drive.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.