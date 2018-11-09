Teen accused of shooting two people with flare gun found competent

ADVERTISEMENT

A teenager accused of shooting two people with a flare gun has been found competent to stand trial.

The teen, 17-year-old Nathaniel McCray, Jr., is charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault in separate court cases. Officials believe the teen shot two people with a flare gun in September on separate occasions.

Lori Olender, deputy chief of the Lucas County prosecutor's juvenile division, said the prosecution is attempting to have the youth’s case moved to adult court. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 26.

On Sept. 9, 36-year-old Deborah Price told Toledo police six young males jumped into her car, and she drove them to a location near Page and Kent streets. As they were getting out of the car, she told officers one of them pointed a flare gun at her and shot her in the face.

Two days later, 16-year-old Anthony Turner was walking with two other people when two males approached him, one on foot and the other on a bicycle. One of them pulled out an orange flare gun and shot him in the face as well.