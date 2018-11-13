Toledo man accused of shooting neighbor found competent to stand trial

ADVERTISEMENT

A South Toledo man accused of shooting his neighbor during an apparent dispute over a property line was found competent to stand trial on Tuesday.

Christopher Krauzer, 49, of the 520 block of Emerald Avenue, underwent a psychological evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial after he entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea for the shooting death of Gordon Capshaw, 77, in September.

After reviewing the Nov. 8 evaluation report by the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge James Bates said Mr. Krauzer is competent to stand trial.

Mr. Krauzer is charged with aggravated murder and murder, and he could face up to life in prison.

Mr. Krauzer was installing a privacy fence on his property and his neighbor, Mr. Capshaw, began arguing where the line was located, said Jeff Lingo, chief of the criminal division for the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office.

A witness told police Mr. Krauzer and Mr. Capshaw had been feuding over a property line for a long time, according to court records.

The witness then reported hearing a gunshot and walked outside to see Mr. Capshaw with a gunshot wound to the head.

Mr. Capshaw was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Sept. 6, according to police. His death was ruled a homicide by Diane Scala-Barnett, a deputy Lucas County coroner.

When Toledo police arrived at the Emerald Avenue scene shortly after 3 p.m. Sept. 5, officers found Mr. Krauzer armed with a rifle. Mr. Krauzer surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

On Tuesday, Mr. Krauzer’s attorney, John Thebes, requested a second opinion, and his client will undergo a second evaluation at Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

Results of that evaluation will be revealed on Dec. 18.