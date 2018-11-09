Daily Log: 11/9

ADVERTISEMENT

Births

Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital

Jade Levally, Oregon, boy, Nov. 7.

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Michelle McLargin, Toledo, girl, Nov. 6.

Marlee Dzikowski, Toledo, girl, Nov. 7.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Felicia Montalvo, Fremont, boy, Nov. 8.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Jessica Cooper, shot at Hill and Reynolds.

Delontre Kendall, shot in 3100 block of North Detroit.

Milton Roberts, Jr., assaulted in 1200 block of Palmwood.

James Dempsey, assaulted in 2600 block of West Sylvania.

Shannon Sumpter, assaulted in 2900 block of Tremainsville.

Robberies

Caroline Lewis, assaulted and robbed of purse in 1700 block of Cherry.

Baskin-Robbins, restaurant in 1300 block of South Reynolds robbed of cash.

Cirilla’s, robbery reported at shop in 1800 block of South Reynolds.

Walgreens, robbery reported at store in 1900 block of South Reynolds.

Burglaries

Ignacia Soto, nothing reported stolen from residence in 2300 block of Seaman.

Ricky Howell, burglary reported at residence in 5800 block of Meadowvale.

Destiny Gordon, burglary reported at residence in 700 block of Boles.

Corneesha Nelson, nothing reported stolen from residence in 1200 block of North Huron.