Daily Log: 11/10

Births

Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital

Morgan Chitwood, Toledo, boy, Nov. 8.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Lindsey and Andy Scherting, Holland, boy, Nov. 8.

Marissa Duncan, Toledo, boy, Nov. 8.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Puri and Nishant Puri, Sylvania, girl, Nov. 5.

Tara Burkhalter, Toledo, boy, Nov. 6.

Lauren and Robert Iwinski, Toledo, boy, Nov. 6.

Juliana and Carter Bourland, Sylvania, boy, Nov. 8.

Chelsea and Ben Roohr, Blissfield, Mich., boy, Nov. 9.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Wendy Larcom, Toledo, girl, Nov. 4.

Shyann Hummell, Findlay, boy, Nov. 4.

Niquetta Long, Toledo, boy, Nov. 5.

Sarah Hemingway, Toledo, girl, Nov. 5.

Shannon and Brannon Wurster, Archbold, Ohio, boy, Nov. 7.

T’Airra Booker, Toledo, boy, Nov. 7.

Aya AlBanawi annd Ylusef Thowaimer, Toledo, boy, Nov. 8.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Leah and James Whitmire, Wauseon, boy, Nov. 9.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Nov. 7, 2018

Douglas Barrett, 61, retired, and Pauline Mounts, 54, environmental services, both of Toledo.

John Keiser, 20, director of technology, and Kaylee Payne, 18, student, both of Toledo.

Robert Brososky, 31, commercial tire technician, and Amber Covert, 33, housekeeping manager, both of Toledo.

David Rodriquez, 48, construction, and Amy Martinez, 44, waitress, both of Toledo.

Tyler Stininger, 21, Marines, of Temperance, and Nicole Belcher, 27, cashier, of Erie, Mich.

Dylan Tarrence, 20, student, of Flint, Mich., and Hannah Neumann, 18, of Toledo.

Nov. 8, 2018

Emilee Utz, 22, student, of Kettering, Ohio, and Amanda Eckel, 21, student, of Holland.

Keith Langlois II, 28, case manager, of Toledo, and Shelby Stalter, 26, sales coordinator, of Sylvania.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Rebecca Dickerson from Todd Dickerson.

Todd Dickerson from Rebecca Dickerson.

Brittany Luckett from Timothy Luckett.

Chere Simon from Albert Simon.

Jammie Tanner from James Tanner.

Amanda Arvay from Joshua Arvay.

Alicia Tristan from Najee Warren, Sr.

Randi Fuller from Douglas Fuller, Jr.

Elizabeth Hussein from Ayoub Hussein.

Jane Zeigler-Wentz from Steven Wentz.

Dawn Liebich from Kenneth Liebich.

Brandi Salazar from Justino Salazar.

Charles Yohn from Linda Bomia-Yohn.

Paychynce Nicholson from Tony Nicholson, Jr.

Larry Smith, Jr., from Jarrah Smith.

Charity Peavy from Terrence Peavy, Sr.

Angie Lopez from Rolando Lopez.

Eric Wasberg II from Kayla Taylor.

Phillip Hambrick from Brenda Hambrick.

Dee Stevens from Scott Stevens.

Judith Alvarado-Reynaga from Jose Alvarado-Reynaga.

Jessica Abrell from Francisco Cruz.

Ike Harrison from Sierra Harrison.

Sierra Harrison from Ike Harrison.

Todd Yates, Jr., from Tahylar Yates.

Bettie Dunn from Herman Dunn.

Herman Dunn from Bettie Dunn.

Mary Tillmand from David Tillman.

Kevin Jagielski from Sharon Jagielski.

Sherri Moore from Troy Moore.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Martin Sayers, assaulted in 5000 block of Douglas.

Charles Callan, stabbed in 3100 block of Glanzman.

Jeffery Griffin, assaulted in 400 block of West Alexis.

Ivory Carter, shot at on street at City Park and Greene.

Jaden Bashaw, assaulted in 4100 block of Lyman.

Robberies

Stop and Shop, convenience store in 1200 block of West Sylvania robbed of cash.

Vermaas Carryout, convenience store in 700 block of West Sylvania.

7-Eleven, convenience store in 2600 block of West Bancroft.

Thefts

Stephen Giltz, credit card, handgun, and passport from 1100 block of Vanderbilt.

Chelsie Weaver, handgun from residence in 5000 block of Brandon.

Patricia Peart, purse with contents from 4900 block of Jackman.

Dana Wilson, duffel bag with contents from Cherry and Utica.

Andrew Warren, handgun from vehicle at Ottawa and Upton.