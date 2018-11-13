Daily Log: 11/13

ADVERTISEMENT

Births

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Chelsea and Kenneth Sanders, Jr., Toledo, boy, Nov. 8.

Ericka and Chad Anastasoff, Ottawa Lake, Mich., girl, Nov. 9.

Autum and Austin Alig, Delta, Ohio, girl, Nov. 9.

Shaquia Howard, Toledo, boy, Nov. 9.

Gabrielle Stack and Benjamin Pennington, Wauseon, girl, Nov. 10.

Crime reports

Burglaries

Jeffrey Kelson, burglary reported at residence in 200 block of West Delaware.

Al Smith, tools from 1300 block of Greenwood.

Gregory Roytek, television from residence in 1800 block of Christian.

ABC Auto Parts, rims and tires from property in 3400 block of South.

Lisa Elizondo, jewelry, television, video-game system, computer, and shoes from residence in 1900 block of Berdan.

Jeanine Hill, cash, television, video-game system, and clothes from residence in 300 block of East Pearl.

Jackie Brownlee, cash and televisions from residence in 1500 block of North Ontario.

Charles Smith, coin collection, jewelry, and televisions from residence in 1100 block of Indiana.

Christina Nunn, television and shoes from residence in 500 block of Spring.

Tosha Jackson, nothing reported stolen from residence in 1100 block of Brookview.

Kruz N Kleen Auto Sales, nothing reported stolen from property in 1800 block of Dorr.

Michelle Gomez, video-game system with controller from residence in 100 block of Cone.

Willie Jones, audio equipment from residence in 2200 block of Upton.

Eric Henderson, shotgun and video-game system from residence in 700 block of Waybridge.

Conell Benton, air conditioner and trailer with lawn mower from residence in 2100 block of Shenandoah.

Tommy Wahl, cash, jewelry, television, and video-game system with games from residence in 400 block of Fifth.

Tracey Cole, tire, drill, and lawn edger from garage in 1100 block of Oakwood.

Engine Rebuilders of Toledo LLC, tools from business in 1300 block of Cherry.

Kelly Turner, nothing reported stolen from residence in 1000 block of Oakdale.

Edgewater Enterprises of Toledo LLC, tools from business in 5900 block of Edgewater.

Robert Miles, handguns from residence in 2300 block of Eastgate.

Heriberto Torres, video-game system with games and accessories from residence in 1000 block of Western.

Dorothy Gregory, jewelry, handgun, and cell phone from residence in 1500 block of Tecumseh.