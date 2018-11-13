Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018
Kasich names Jensen to Terra State board

COLUMBUS — Pamela Jensen, president of ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, has been named to the Terra State Community College Board of Trustees by Gov. John Kasich.

The Oak Harbor resident will serve through Dec. 30, 2022.

The governor also appointed:

● Alvin D. Compaan, professor of physics and director of the Center for Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Toledo, to the Radiation Advisory Council through Sept. 6, 2023. The panel advises the director of the Department of Health on issues related to radiation control.

● William Fall of Perrysburg, chief executive officer of the William Fall Group, was appointed to the Real Estate Appraiser Board through June 30, 2021.

