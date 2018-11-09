Friday, Nov 09, 2018
Police & Fire

Man found severely injured in Toledo gas station

Toledo police are investigating the possible assault of a man who was found in a gas station with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night.

A clerk at the Speedway at 2510 S. Reynolds Rd. told officers that a man later identified as Joseph White, 55, had stumbled into the gas station and collapsed onto the floor about 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

Mr. White was unresponsive, had no identification, and had a swelled left eye and was covered in blood, police said. He was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center, formerly the Medical College of Ohio Hospital, where medical staff told police Mr. White had a broken eye socket, multiple skull fractures, a broken rib, and bleeding in his head.

Police said Mr. White was in critical condition when taken to the hospital.

