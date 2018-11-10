Hangar catches fire at Fostoria Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

FOSTORIA — Firefighters from at least five area departments remained at Fostoria Metropolitan Airport late Saturday to quell a blaze at a hangar, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 9 p.m. at the city-owned facility in Seneca County’s Jackson Township, northeast of Fostoria.

The cause was under investigation. No damage estimate was immediately available.

The Fostoria Fire Department was in charge of the operation and had help from Tiffin; Bascom, Ohio; Kansas, Ohio, and Risingsun, Ohio, departments, sheriff’s deputies said.

Fostoria is about 35 miles southeast of Toledo.