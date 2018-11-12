Monday, Nov 12, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Police & Fire

Man accused of shooting another facing felony charge

The Blade
Published on
ADVERTISEMENT

A Toledo man believed to have shot another man in the chest last month was arrested Tuesday by Toledo police.

Diontae Pickle-Lewis, 24, of the 500 block of St. Louis Street, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to records from Toledo Municipal Court.

Police responded to a call about s shooting on Oct. 24 in the 1000 block of Sisson Drive where they found Joe Javon Wilson, 38, with a gunshot wound to the chest, records show. He was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…