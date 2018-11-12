38th homicide recorded in Toledo so far this year

ADVERTISEMENT

With the fatal shooting of two people in West Toledo early Sunday morning, Toledo has recorded 38 homicides in 2018 with seven weeks left to go in the year, according to The Blade’s homicide database.

In 2017, 39 homicides were reported in Toledo.

The most recent murders occurred at about 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, according to Toledo police records. Toledo police responded to a shooting at Lewis and West Sylvania avenues. Both victims were found inside a vehicle and each had at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Stevona Turner-Sandridge, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. Richard Villolovos, 29, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

There was no word of arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stopper program at 419-255-1111.

