Governor names Fremont hospital president as Terra college trustee

COLUMBUS — Pamela Jensen, president of ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, has been named to the Terra State Community College Board of Trustees by Gov. John Kasich.
The Oak Harbor resident will serve through Dec. 30, 2022.
The governor also appointed:
• Alvin D. Compaan, professor of physics and director of the Center for Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Toledo, to the Radiation Advisory Council through Sept. 6, 2023. The panel advises the director of the Department of Health on issues related to radiation control.
• William Fall, of Perrysburg, chief executive officer of The William Fall Group, was appointed to the Real Estate Appraiser Board through June 30, 2021.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.