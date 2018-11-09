Toledo's deputy law director accepts job at Ohio University

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Law Director Adam Loukx, who served as Toledo’s law director under four mayors, has left the city after 19 years.

Mr. Loukx accepted a job as an attorney at Ohio University, Law Director Dale Emch confirmed.

Mr. Loukx was hired by the city in 1999 as an attorney in the law department and was promoted to general counsel on Aug. 22, 2006. He was then promoted to acting law director in June, 2008, and confirmed by Toledo City Council as law director in August, 2010.

He was made deputy director after Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took office in January and hired Mr. Emch to lead the department.