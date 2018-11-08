Maintenance work closes I-475 exit ramp

ADVERTISEMENT

Maintenance work Thursday night will close an exit ramp at the junction of I-475/U.S. 23 and U.S. 24 in Maumee, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.

The work will close the exit from southbound I-475/U.S. 23 to both directions of U.S. 24 from 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday. Traffic will be detoured south to the State Rt. 25 interchange in Perrysburg, then back north on I-475/U.S. 23.