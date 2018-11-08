Thursday, Nov 08, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Transportation

Maintenance work closes I-475 exit ramp

The Blade
Published on
ADVERTISEMENT

Maintenance work Thursday night will close an exit ramp at the junction of I-475/U.S. 23 and U.S. 24 in Maumee, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced.

The work will close the exit from southbound I-475/U.S. 23 to both directions of U.S. 24 from 8 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday. Traffic will be detoured south to the State Rt. 25 interchange in Perrysburg, then back north on I-475/U.S. 23.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…