Toledo's Schneider Road to be blocked for three weeks

Waterline construction on Schneider Road that was scheduled to last one week, ending Monday, has now stretched to three, the city transportation division announced Friday.
Schneider is closed to through traffic between Byrne Road and Brierheath Avenue, with no detour route posted. City officials could provide no explanation Friday for the need to triple the work’s duration.
