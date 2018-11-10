New I-75 ramp on route to Columbus slated to open Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

FINDLAY — A major milestone in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s reconstruction of I-75 will be reached early next week when a new southbound exit to U.S. 68/​State Rt. 15 opens.

The flyover ramp, which is slated to open Monday if weather allows, will replace a sharply curving cloverleaf loop that forces heavy trucks to slow to a crawl and has overturned big rigs on several occasions when they failed to slow sufficiently.

The exit will diverge from southbound I-75 before the current exit location, but state officials said new signs will direct motorists onto it.

“We expect the transition to be rather seamless,” said Kirk Slusher, ODOT’s district deputy director in Lima.

Once the new ramp opens, both the existing exit and the entrance from routes 68 and 15 to southbound I-75 will close.

The latter closing will last for nearly two years while a new ramp from 68/​15 to southbound I-75 is built at the interchange.

“Once the flyover is open, we can begin work on other key elements of the project which need to occur to keep the project moving,” Mr. Slusher said.

Rebuilding the junction of I-75 and Routes 68 and 15 is a centerpiece of the $114 million I-75 reconstruction project through Findlay, which also adds a third lane from the junction to Hancock County Road 99 north of the city.

The flyover ramp, so called because it soars over the freeway’s main line after diverging to the west, represents the first major traffic-pattern change to be finished.

The ramp was designed to be built while keeping the existing loop ramp open so the primary route between Tole- do and Columbus would remain open at all times.

Traffic between Routes 68/​15 and I-75 to the south, toward Lima, is not nearly as busy. Near the project’s start last year, the northbound I-75 exit at the junction closed for more than three years, and now its opposite also will be closed until the project’s completion in autumn, 2020.

Traffic for those ramps is currently detoured to the U.S. 224 interchange in Findlay, but that detour will be shortened to State Rt. 12 when its northbound ramps reopen Saturday after being rebuilt.

ODOT expects to have “intermediate” pavement open to traffic on three lanes in each direction between U.S. 224 and Road 99 by December’s end, but the surface layer won’t be paved until the project’s 2020 conclusion.

Reconstruction of the Lima Avenue interchange along routes 68 and 15 has closed that street to through traffic, but all ramps remain open.