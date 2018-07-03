Michigan State Police warn of heatstroke danger

Michigan State Police officials are warning area residents about the high risk of heatstroke during the hot holiday week.

They specifically asked residents to never leave a child in a vehicle, as a car’s interior temperature can rise quickly, according to a news release. It only takes 10 mins for a vehicle to reach 99 degrees on an 80-degree day. After 20 minutes, the car’s interior temperature could reach 109 degrees when it’s 80 degrees outside, officials said.

Heatstroke occurs when a person’s body temperature exceeds 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Symptoms include dizziness, disorientation, rapid heartbeat, sluggishness, and hot dry skin that is flushed but not sweaty.

“If you are suffering from symptoms of heat exposure, immediately get to a cool place and drink water to bring down body temperature,” troopers said.