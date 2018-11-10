Kenneth C. Gorsuch (1926-2018)

ADVERTISEMENT

WAUSEON — Kenneth C. Gorsuch, a farmer, business owner, and leader in his church who for 20 years was a supervisor at Jeep in Toledo, died Thursday at Swanton Valley Center. He was 92.

He’d lived at the Swanton facility for more than two years before succumbing to complications of dementia, his son Terry Gorsuch said.

Mr. Gorsuch was 80 years old when he bought the restaurant where his second wife, Rosetta, was manager, creating Rose’s Family Cafe. The former owner was going to close the business, but “made him an offer and he accepted, and they ran it for about three or four years,” his son said.

He visited with patrons and pitched in around the dining room.

Mr. Gorsuch retired from Jeep after 30 years, with two-thirds of his career as a supervisor in the tubing division. Two of his sons worked for him.

“I had him as a boss,” son Terry said. “He never gave us any problems. As long as you did your work, Dad left you alone, and if you didn’t, he was on your case, just like a boss should be.”

For more than 80 years, Mr. Gorsuch was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. He had been on the administrative board, chairman of the pastoral parish committee, and a trustee. He taught Sunday school and helped maintain the building.

Mr. Gorsuch was treasurer for more than 20 years of Wauseon FISH, a social service group supported in part by area churches that offers food, housing, transportation, and other aid to people in need.

Offering counsel was a big part of his role.

“He would go out and sit and talk to them and try to help them through their financial situation,” his son said. “If they needed it, he would disburse the money.”

He was born May 27, 1926, to Lula and Herthel Gorsuch, the oldest of what would be four. He went to elementary school in the Fulton County community of Winameg.

The family later moved, and he was a 1944 graduate of Wauseon High School, where he was president of Future Farmers of America. He tried to enlist in the military during World War II, but was advised to farm, his son said.

Farming became his occupation for several years, as he worked for a landowner. He later became co-owner of a construction company that specialized in home improvement jobs of all sizes.

“I remember tearing a house down to the studs and rebuilding the whole house. Us kids got a few hands in, too,” his son said.

After he and his business partner parted, Mr. Gorsuch still did construction work on the side while at Jeep.

He and Jean Lawrence married Jan. 26, 1947. She died March 29, 2002.

Surviving are his wife, the former Rosetta Nofziger, whom he married Feb. 14, 2003; sons Tom, Tim, and Terry Gorsuch; stepsons, Randall and Russell Nofziger; stepdaughters, Rowe- na Downing and Rachelle Ziegler; sisters, Shirley Clevenger, Ruth Ann Barber, and Marcella Linn; nine grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 23 step-great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and four step-great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Zion United Methodist Church on County Road 11, east of Wauseon, with services at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Arrangements are by the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

The family suggests tributes to Ohio Living Hospice; Swanton Valley Center Memory Care Unit, or the Zion United Methodist Church.