Lucie A. Heinl-Lukasik (1925-2018)

Lucie A. Heinl-Lukasik, a teacher for 35 years — as a Notre Dame sister and in public schools as a lay person — who owned a tax preparation service, died Tuesday at Genacross Lutheran Services Wolf Creek Campus in Springfield Township. She was 93.

She was in declining health, her sister Mary Margaret Einhart.

Ms. Heinl-Lukasik, a longtime South Toledo resident, drove as long as she could and enjoyed casino outings to Detroit and to Hollywood Casino Toledo and euchre games at the Eagles in Maumee, where she was a member.

“She was a winner,” said Ms. Einhart, a companion on those outings who recalled her sister’s success at slot machines. “I had many, many good times with her.

“She was so charitable. She was always so good to everybody,” Ms. Einhart said.

She liked to play poker and canasta with friends Connie and Scott Sutton and Judi and Marvin Fox.

Last month, Mrs. Fox mentioned Ms. Heinl-Lukasik’s upcoming birthday.

“’We’ll have to have a poker party,’” she replied, Mrs. Fox said. “She still had that glint in her eye.”

Lucille Alodia Heinl was born Oct. 20, 1925, to Agnes and Bernard Heinl. Her father asked older sister Irene which school she’d like to attend.

“She said Notre Dame Academy, and that was it. There was no question,” Ms. Einhart said. “We were a very close family, and my father was so strict.”

Irene’s eight sisters went to Notre Dame Academy as well. Irene joined the Notre Dame community and became Sister Mary Immaculee, as did sister Ruth, who became Sister Mary Louisa, and Lucie, who was Sister Mary Luciana.

“She was so athletic. I was shocked when she joined,” Ms. Einhart said of Sister Mary Luciana.

For a quarter century, Sister Mary Luciana taught in grade schools and high schools across the Catholic Diocese of Toledo — from Bellevue and Fremont and Sandusky to Toledo, where she had assignments at Gesu, St. Mary, and Sacred Heart school and Notre Dame Academy.

She left the community, with papal approval, in 1969, and taught for another decade in the Springfield school district, with assignments at Holland Elementary and Springfield High schools.

For more than 30 years, Ms. Heinl-Lukasik had her own tax preparation service.

“She was just talented,” Ms. Einhart said.

Ms. Heinl-Lukasik was a dedicated long-term volunteer at Lucas County Democratic Party headquarters. She had been an officer of the Democratic Business and Professional Women’s Club and of a local chapter of retired public employees.

She and Eugene Lukasik married in 1980. He died in 1983.

Surviving are her sisters Mary Margaret Einhart, Catherine Feck, and Carol Szurminski; stepbrothers Harry Roberts and Anthony and Ronald Matthews; stepsisters Pearl Roberts, Helen Marie Michalek, and Rose Matthews.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, with a sharing of memories at 6 p.m. and a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church

The family suggests tributes to Sisters of Notre Dame, 3912 Sunforest Ct., Toledo, OH 43623.