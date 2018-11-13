Barbara J. Matthews (1932-2018) Teacher helped run family nursery business in Holland

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbara J. Matthews of Holland, a teacher-turned-entrepreneur, died Thursday in Astor House assisted living facility in Holland. She was 86.

She died of apparent kidney failure, her son, David Matthews, said.

Mrs. Matthews co-owned and helped operate a family business, Simmons Nursery and Landscape Inc. in Holland, for 35 years, from 1960, when she and her late husband Melvin took over from her father, George H. Simmons, until 1995, when she retired and they sold it to their son, David Matthews.

From 1960 to 1967, she had also taught at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Sunday School in Maumee, Trinity Lutheran Church kindergarten on Glendale Avenue in Toledo, and in the Toledo Public Schools’ Head Start program.

“She was very involved with the children’s development and showed a lot of love for the kids. She was a very good teacher,” her son said, adding that his mother had to leave her teaching career because of the needs of the family business.

Mrs. Matthews was born May 20, 1932, in Toledo to George H. and Olga Simmons.

In 1940, she graduated from Maumee High School and later worked as a secretary for several years at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Co. in Maumee.

While there, she met Melvin Matthews. They married in 1952. He died in 2014.

In her free time, Mrs. Matthews liked to garden, golf, dance, knit, watch movies, and bake cookies.

She had also enjoyed vacationing with her husband in Florida and traveling with him throughout the United States, where they had visited every state.

Mrs. Matthews was a member of Providence Lutheran Church in Springfield Township.

She was also an auxiliary member of American Legion Post 335, Toledo.

Mrs. Matthews was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Matthews; brother, Jack Simmons; and a granddaughter, Andrea Matthews.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Matthews; sons, David and Jeffery Matthews; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, and will continue at 10 a.m. Friday at Providence Lutheran Church, 8131 Airport Hwy., where funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to the church.