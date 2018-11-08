Taylor Automotive to donate markers to children's hospital

The Taylor Automotive Family will donate 640 dry erase markers to ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital, the car dealer announced Thursday.
The markers will be used by children in the hospital’s care.
“Hopefully this donation will brighten their stay and maybe even provide a smile or too,” Steve Taylor, owner of Taylor Automotive Group, said.
The car dealer also will donate an unmarked vehicle to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Drug Abuse Response Team.
DART raises awareness about the dangers of opioid abuse and has responded to 4,300 overdose calls in four years.
