UT pediatrics literacy program launches book donation drive

By Lauren Lindstrom / The Blade
    Dr. Sameer Imdad, a medical resident, engages with Viera Lozano, 2 months old, being held by her mother, Emily Rodriquez, during a visit at the Ruppert Health Center on the University of Toledo Health Science Campus. A book drive program is underway with a goal of collecting 20,000 books for the Reach Out and Read program.

    Reach Out and Read of Northwest Ohio celebrates 20 years of distributing books to young children during check-ups at The University of Toledo Department of Pediatrics. This Blade file photo from September 2, 1998 shows Naomi Goings from the Foster Grandparents program, right, reads to Mason Gaietto, 5, of Tiffin, Nicole Greiner, 4, of Toledo, and Clara Gaietto, 4, Mason's sister, in the waiting room of the pediatric clinic in the Ruppert Health Center at Medical College of Ohio.

    A sign encouraging parents to read to their babies is pictured on an exam room wall at the Ruppert Health Center on the University of Toledo Health Science Campus.

In addition to the standard routine of vaccines and reflex checks, for the last 20 years pediatricians in northwest Ohio have shared the importance of literacy through the gift of a book to their littlest patients. 

Reach Out and Read of Northwest Ohio, an offshoot of a national program started in Boston, provides books during pediatric appointments. Children up to 5 years old are able to get a developmentally-appropriate book at every check-up through the the University of Toledo Department of Pediatrics program.

“It's just a great time from a provider’s perspective to share enjoyment with young children and books and try to cultivate family time around literacy,” said Dr. Cathi Badik, of Rocket Pediatrics. “The more we talk to our kids and are sharing language ... the better off kids are with speech and language development.”

The program has grown to now give out more than 28,000 books a year to 14,000 children at health care providers across northwest Ohio—and more than 258,000 in its two decades.

Lori LeGendre, program director for the local Reach Out and Read, said pediatric well-checks provide an excellent opportunity for physicians—typically regarded by parents as a trusted expert for other health-related concerns—to talk about the developmental benefits of reading.

“We've had many families tell us that the only books they have at home are the books they got at the doctor,” she said.

To celebrate the program’s 20 years, organizers are seeking to collect 20,000 books. The program relies on grants and donations, and has a waiting list of health providers wishing to participate. 

“We never have enough [books],” Ms. LeGendre said. “Next year we need 29,000 more.”

To make a monetary donation, visit booksbythebushel.com/RORNWOH. The program is also accepting new and gently used books. For more information, call  419-291-0038 or email lori.legendre@utoledo.edu. Donations can be dropped off at the Ruppert Health Center on the UT Health Science Campus, 3125 Transverse Drive. 

 

