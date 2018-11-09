Caregiver Expo set for Saturday in Maumee

ADVERTISEMENT

A speech/​language pathologist specializing in geriatric communications will be a featured guest Saturday at a Caregiver Expo at Parkway Plaza in Maumee.

Along with the appearance by Kathryn M. Kilpatrick, the event will offer resources to relatives, friends, and others who assist aging people with daily living or support such as running errands, helping with meals, transport to medical appointments, or paying bills.

“Unpaid care provided by these individuals is how 87 percent of the long-term care in this country is provided,” the Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio, the event’s sponsor, said.

The expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2592 Parkway Plaza, off the Anthony Wayne Trail near Detroit Avenue. Admission is free and a complimentary lunch will be served.