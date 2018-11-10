Blade makes some happy; others upset by grammar

ADVERTISEMENT

My last column, which focused on headline and punctuation errors, stirred the grammarians among Blade readers from their favorite reading chairs to pen me a note or dash off an impassioned email.

“I let it go when a picture caption recently talked about sunny skies in a park that is open “from dusk to dawn,” but please provide Blade employees some remedial grammar or at least proofreading lessons!” wrote Peggy Kirk, who pointed to the wording in a recent Blade editorial.

The offending paragraph was in an editorial about snack prices rising — “So, maybe these pending price increases could serve as a nudge to we consumers to, well, consume less.”

The wording was a bit stilted, and if I was editing the piece I would have taken out “we” as unnecessary.

I also heard from Patricia Intagliata, who wanted to tell me that she penned the anonymous email that I quoted in my last column about the misuse of the verb “go” that she’d seen in The Blade. She was right when she pointed out that we used “went” in a headline when we should have used “gone.” I appreciate her email, and I have no problem giving her credit for catching it.

Ms. Intagliata wanted to thank me and tell me that she understands “it takes so much effort every day [to publish a newspaper], but for some reason the gone/went error is a huge issue for my family and me (along with nauseous/nauseated).”

Ms. Intagliata says she also likes the puns in sports headlines. “I have always envied the wit and ability to create such clever puns in the sports section. They always make me smile or laugh out loud,” she wrote.

Thanks for writing Ms. Intagliata. If we’re making you and other Blade readers laugh out loud every now and then we’re doing something right.

But it was Bob Klahn’s comments about the misuse of commas in The Blade that really caught my attention. He pointed out that a missing comma can make all the different in a sentence.

Actually, what Bob said was, “Punctuation saves lives.”

Here’s the example he gave:

“Let’s eat grandma.” vs. “Let’s eat, grandma.”

I laughed out loud when I read that one.

■ ■ ■

Since I’ve started writing this column I’ve been so impressed with the many Blade readers who write to tell me how much they like and appreciate their daily newspaper.

That hit home again when former Blade food editor and now Blade columnist Mary Alice Powell shared with me an email she recently received.

“You don’t know me or my mother, but we have had a long-term relationship with you for years, reading your posts, trying your recipes, and following your adventures,” Sandra Hensley wrote to Ms. Powell. “My mother is 100 and has resided in Wolf Creek Nursing Home for the last three years...She only wants me to read your columns to her on Sundays. I am asking if it would be possible for you to visit her?”

Mary Alice tells me she of course plans to visit Ms. Hensley’s mother, Sophie, and hopes to read one of her columns to the long-time Blade reader.

“My readers are pretty wonderful to me. They mean so much to me,” Ms. Powell tells me.

■ ■ ■

Not everyone who wrote to me this past month was happy with the newspaper.

“I have become increasingly concerned with what I perceive to be a bias and decided slant in support of Donald Trump and his policies,” a long-time reader emailed. She asked me not to name her, a request I’ll honor.

I’ve received several similar emails and letters from Blade readers, some of them quite heated in their view that The Blade shouldn’t support President Trump and his policies.

Mr. Trump has been controversial and some say divisive, but that doesn’t mean a newspaper can’t or shouldn’t back him or his policies. That’s what freedom of the press is all about — taking a stand, even if it is unpopular with some readers.

The Blade has backed some of the President’s policies, such as those concerning international trade and the ill effects it has had on the economies of Toledo and Ohio. But the newspaper has also called out the President for policies it doesn’t agree with — earlier this month objecting to his plan to erect tent cities near the Mexican border to house illegal immigrants.

But the best person to explain The Blade’s editorial stance concerning President Trump and his administration is Keith Burris, whose title is editor, vice president, and editorial director, Block Newspapers.

That’s a long way of saying Mr. Burris is in charge of the editorial pages of The Blade and its sister paper, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, meaning he’s responsible for shaping the opinion of both papers.

That doesn’t mean he has the final say on that opinion. That duty goes to John Robinson Block, publisher and editor-in-chief of both papers.

Mr. Block has told me many times that even though he is the decider on editorials, he almost always relies on the opinions of Mr. Burris and the editorial writers of both newspapers when formulating the newspapers’ editorial opinions.

Based on that, here’s what Mr. Burris has to say to readers who think we’re too much in the Trump camp:

“Editorially we have supported Mr. Trump on free trade and his America first nationalism in trade and foreign policy,” Mr. Burris told me. “We have consistently criticized his combative and undignified tone.”

“There are a number of issues on which we disagree with Mr. Trump and/or his party: His approach to infrastructure and to Obamacare, are two obvious ones,” Mr. Burris added. “Many of our editorial positions go back many years and pre-date the Trump presidency, such as support for abortion rights and gun control. I would note that we endorsed two liberal Democrats who are big Trump critics — Sherrod Brown and Richard Cordray.”

But Mr. Burris is also realistic about this criticism.

“Many people are so irrational about the President that simply to say Trump is not all wrong or all bad causes them to call you "pro-Trump," or “right wing.” No one reading our pages carefully on a day-to-day basis could think that.

“We strive for independence and balance.”

■ ■ ■

I’ve noticed something else about the missives I receive from Blade readers.

When readers take the time to find pen and paper, and a stamp and envelope, they tend to be a bit more civil, kinder, even courteous.

There’s something about typing an email that seems to make people a bit more aggressive. Maybe pounding on a keyboard gets us going, while slowly drifting a pen across paper slows us down and makes us calmer.

Dave Murray is the managing editor of The Blade. If you have concerns or questions about what you read in The Blade or on its websites, send them to him at The Blade, 541 N. Superior St., Toledo, Ohio, 43660, or email him at dmurray@theblade.com.