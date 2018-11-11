A father's heroics and the gratitude of France

ADVERTISEMENT

VETERANS DAY is always a special day of reflection for Toledoan Theodore Jenkins, a proud retired Marine officer, but this particular Nov. 11 carries an intensely personal meaning for him.

It was exactly 100 years ago yesterday, as World War I neared its end, that his father, an Army sergeant first class also named Theodore Jenkins, distinguished himself in battle in the East Flanders province of Belgium.

Sgt. Jenkins assumed command of his unit in the absence of his commanders and rallied his troops in the face of intense enemy artillery and machine gun fire.

Why was a sergeant commanding? All the officers were dead or injured.

It turned out that his selfless determination to lead was one of the last great acts of courage of the war. A day later, 100 years ago today, it was over.

Three months after the war ended, the French government, grateful then as now for the help of the American military in preserving France in World War I, awarded the Croix de Guerre, or War Cross, to Sgt. Jenkins for his actions that day.

At the time the Croix de Guerre was the third highest decoration presented to members of the military, after the Legion of Honor and the Military Medal. Sgt. Jenkins would also receive the Silver Star from his own country for his heroism.

Theodore Jenkins the younger is understandably proud of his dad, who died in 1989 at the age of 95. It was his father’s heroic war service that instilled an intense spirit of patriotism in Mr. Jenkins, who has a distinguished military record of his own.

Mr. Jenkins is a retired colonel in the Marine Corps with 42 years of active and reserve duty. He is a veteran of World War II and saw combat in the Korean conflict. He was an enlisted man in World War II but went to officers training school after being summoned back to active duty in 1950 for action in Korea.

Like many veterans of war, he doesn’t talk a lot about the dangers he faced. Neither did his dad, although Mr. Jenkins treasures an envelope that bears the few notes his father shared.

His dad’s sacrifice is all the more admirable considering that he served in the European theater of war in World War I with two of his brothers.

Think about that for a moment: three siblings from one family in Pemberville all served together in harm’s way. This was long before anybody thought about the Sullivan brothers or Saving Private Ryan.

Mr. Jenkins had been aware of his father’s award from the French government but only two weeks ago learned the details. “I wrote to the French consulate in Cleveland, and they sent a nice letter back, explaining what happened and interpreting the award into English for me,” he says.

He recalls his father’s words when he first told him he was going to join the Marines. “Keep your nose clean and maybe you’ll make gunnery sergeant,” his father said.

“I remember the pride when I went to him many years later and said ‘Dad, I’m sorry. I didn’t make gunnery sergeant. I just got promoted to colonel’.”

Ted Jenkins the elder and Ted Jenkins the younger are the kind of guys you want on your side in any conflict. Even today at age 90, “young” Ted refuses to slow down.

He led the charge at his alma mater, Bowling Green State University, for the placement of a POW-MIA “empty chair” at the Stroh Center. Positioned by itself at one end of the arena, it honors all the university’s veterans who never came home.

A veterans’ memorial garden on campus is also in the works, as is a program to provide scholarships for children and grandchildren of BGSU alumni veterans.

More recently he championed a fund drive to purchase a huge American flag for display at athletic contests and ceremonial events on campus. The flag measures 90 feet by 50 feet, roughly the size of a regulation basketball court.

Those are typical Jenkins projects, but he would rather talk about his beloved Marine Corps than any personal achievements. Not only was yesterday the 100th anniversary of his father’s heroics, he points out, it was the 243rd birthday of the Marines.

He has studied that early history and knows it well.

Tradition holds that the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia was the site where the Corps held its first recruitment drive in 1775. The Continental Congress, on Nov. 10, commissioned a man named Samuel Nicholas to form two battalions for a new corps called the Marines.

He set about his task the same day. The lure of cold beer and a chance to be of service proved effective.

In the nearly two and a half centuries since then, the Marines have come to represent what all branches of the U.S. military are about: the stout defense of freedom.

World War I was called “the war to end all wars.” What a tragedy it wasn’t. But we can be grateful for patriots like Sgt.Theodore Jenkins and Col. Theodore Jenkins, father and son. They deserve the nation’s thanks for their service.

Semper fi.

Thomas Walton is the retired editor and vice president of The Blade. His column appears every other Sunday. His radio commentary, “Life As We Know It,” can be heard on WGTE public radio every Monday at 5:44 p.m. during “All Things Considered.” Contact him at twalton@theblade.com