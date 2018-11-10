Keep MBS at arm's length

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S.’s need for Saudi Arabia as an ally should undergo some serious reconsideration if it involves respecting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the de facto ruler of that country.

Saudi Arabia has long been America’s ironclad ally in protecting Israel, in holding off Russian dominance of the oil-rich Middle East, and now in America’s cold war with Iran.

However, things between America’s head of state and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, whose hands are dripping with the blood of innocent people, cannot be friendly under present conditions.

Crown Prince Mohammed’s failed prosecution of the war in Yemen has turned it into a manmade disaster of needless suffering and death.

It appears likely that he ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, rendering him an utterly unacceptable personal ally of the United States.

The war in Yemen is an atrocity, and the United States has been dragged into complicity with this brutal conflict.

The murder of Mr. Khashoggi, a journalist and Saudi dissident who lived in the United States, is an affront whose parallel is found in no other countries with whom the United States has close diplomatic ties.

The United States has an obligation to have strong relationships with countries that seek to advance the causes of human rights in their countries, especially when they are struggling against traditional practices and beliefs that conflict with American values.

We make compromises to respect political realities in those countries. But our compromises should be out of respect to leaders who share beliefs in basic human rights.

Though Crown Prince Mohammed has introduced a few high-profile examples of modernization, such as letting women drive, he has mostly governed as a despot, and demonstrated judgment that is an embarrassment to his own country and to the United States.

The United States has no right to tell Saudi Arabia who its leaders must be. It would be counterproductive to interfere in a high-handed and arrogant way.

President Trump has yet to signal definitively that he will maintain relations with MBS, as the crown prince is known. It is to be hoped that whatever alliance the U.S. must maintain with Saudia Arabia is conducted with a minimum of personal contact between the President or the secretary of state with Crown Prince Mohammed.

President Trump clearly wants to direct his Middle East strategy at bringing down the Islamic revolution of Iran. Whatever that goal is worth, it is not worth doing it hand in hand with Mohammed bin Salman.