For safety's sake, light it up

When residents near the site where a Rogers High School student was struck and killed crossing Hill Avenue complained that the busy street is made more dangerous by a lack of working street lights, their complaint rang true with many neighborhoods across Toledo that could relate.

A lack of street lights has long been a common lament around the city.

And now a lack of lighting along a busy, dark street may have contributed to the death of 16-year-old Romear Cavitt. The teen was struck and killed before dawn on his way to school.

In response, city leaders urged residents — not for the first time — to report any non-functioning street lights by calling the number on the light’s pole.

The city actually made some progress last year on replacing Toledo’s old and inefficient lights with new, energy-efficient LED streetlights. A pilot program brought about 200 lights in the Old South End, 15 or 16 on Garden Estates Drive from Sylvania Avenue to Rose Garden Drive, and on Bancroft Street between Maplewood Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard.

Along with using about 63 percent less energy, the LED lights are brighter. They make neighborhoods safer both in terms of deterring crime and in making streets safer for motorists and pedestrians alike.

The LED lights are a significant investment at $344 apiece, but the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority has offered to finance them for the city.

The Kapszukiewicz administration has said it is evaluating how to proceed with a program to install the lights in every part of the city.

The mayor should step up this evaluation, and possibly look for corporate sponsors or grant money to help.

Well-lit city streets are a quality of life issue and a safety issue. The death of a teen trying to get to school along a darkened street is more evidence than leaders should need.

Finding the means to get new, long-lasting, energy-efficient LED street lights into every neighborhood of the city should be a priority.