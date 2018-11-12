Ignoring vaccinations irrational, dangerous

ADVERTISEMENT

As federal health officials grapple with a mysterious medical condition that is paralyzing the limbs of children across the nation — a condition for which there is no known cure nor vaccination — the news comes that lots of parents continue to ignore long-accepted vaccination guidelines for their children.

In fact, federal health data released recently shows the percentage of children younger than 2 who haven’t received any of the usual recommended childhood vaccinations has quadrupled in the past 17 years. And 18 states now are allowing parents to opt their children out of school-required immunizations for nonmedical reasons such as philosophical beliefs.

Virtually all health care experts agree that forgoing vaccination is a risk to children and the public at large.

The irrationality of choosing to take that risk comes into clearer focus now, as fear rises around this new medical condition — acute flaccid myelitis — that is similar to polio. If only there were a cure for or a vaccine to prevent AFM.

But there are available protections for more than a dozen illnesses that, not so long ago, crippled and killed.

There are present-day reminders of what it was like back then. Last year, Minnesota suffered its worst measles outbreak in decades, believed to have been the result of an anti-vaccine campaign by activists who gave misinformation to an immigrant community and dozens of children within that community ultimately contracted measles after forgoing the vaccination.

Based on an analysis of immunization surveys conducted over the years, the CDC estimates that there are about 100,000 children younger than 2 who are not vaccinated against 14 potentially serious illnesses. The pockets of unvaccinated and undervaccinated children that have emerged result not only from vaccine skepticism, but also from a shortage of pediatricians in some areas, transportation barriers, and difficulty in obtaining doctor appointments for some parents whose work schedules do not align with doctor office schedules.

The solution is as close as the nearest elementary school. Access to vaccinations can be made easier if the U.S. returned to the system of routine screening of kindergartners within the school system at the start of the school year annually. Let’s return to the days of children lining up in elementary hallways to receive whatever vaccinations were missing from their charts.

More problematic are the parents who choose not to vaccinate their children, gambling that their children will remain healthy because the rest of the community has been shielded by vaccination from disease — a hypothesis that is not endorsed by the medical community. We hope those parents look at the burgeoning health crisis related to AFM and focus on their helplessness at protecting their children from that mysterious disease. Perhaps it will be a catalyst to avail themselves of the vaccinations that science and medicine already have handed the world on a silver platter (of syringes.)