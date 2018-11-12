Stick with plan for Champion Spark Plug site

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to imagine but true, there’s some interest in the former site of the Champion Spark Plug plant in central Toledo.

The decrepit industrial property was declining for years before the remaining business operations still going on closed in 2010. Since then it has been a blight on the community.

And that’s sad, given the historic role Champion had in Toledo’s emergence as an auto parts manufacturing center, as well as for the rise of unions to represent workers in those plants.

So it’s unexpected to the city of Toledo to find it has a bit of a competition going for the use of the empty former site.

Crestline Paving and Excavating agreed to lease the 8.78-acre portion that belongs to the city of Toledo for $1 a year as a place to store its equipment, while also maintaining the property.

Read more Blade editorials

The arrangement perfectly suits the city’s needs at the present time.

Half of that site is owned by the city. The other half is undergoing remediation through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Once the EPA is done, and the city acquires the entire site, which connects Nebraska Avenue and Dorr Street, it will have a valuable property that can be marketed for redevelopment.

It will cease to be the embarrassment to Central Toledo that it is now.

The deal is for five years with an opt-out clause that would allow the city to back out early, while agreeing to reimburse Crestline up to $10,000 for improvements such as lighting and fencing in case the city wants out of the lease early.

The fly in the ointment is that a rival suitor has emerged.

The applicant is Michael Fitch, owner of Willcrest Concrete Corp. He says he wants to store equipment. There’s some suspicion that he wants to store concrete there, rather than equipment. He’s offering $2,400 in annual rent and all the other terms that were offered to Crestline.

Willcrest owns property that has been repeatedly cited by the city’s Department of Neighborhoods as having kept piles of recycled leaves years after they should have been removed.

The city doesn’t need to get into another situation with the Champion site that could conceivably end, as with a previous owner of part of the Champion site, with nuisance abatement orders and bad blood.

Toledo needs to press forward on getting the site cleared of industrial debris and making it presentable for re-use, and should avoid entanglements with city contractors that bog it down.

The city should continue to show enterprise and diligence in partnering with the community and avoiding needless red tape and paperwork when it can — as in the situation involving Champion Spark Plug.