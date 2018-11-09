To the editor: Offer rec programs for youth

ADVERTISEMENT

Educators and parents both know that one way to keep kids out of trouble is to keep them busy. Many communities around the country accomplish this task through their parks and recreation system.

Unfortunately, Toledo spends 80 percent of its parks and recreation budget on cutting the grass on its 132 parks. Toledo residents and politicians should be ashamed of the deplorable condition of our city parks. It sounds like our only accomplishment is creating green space with very little recreational activity going on.

In order to turn this mess around we need organized, adult-supervised recreational activities for our youth, all year round. Start with volunteers, adults in the neighborhoods willing to donate a few hours a week of their time. Next, find out what the Metroparks system is doing. They have raised tons of money over the last 40 years. Next look for a partnership with the University of Toledo recreation majors. Perhaps we could develop internship programs between university students and the city of Toledo.

We are neglecting our youth by not providing the best quality recreational activities in all neighborhoods in the city. We are not going to save every young person from getting in trouble, but we could sure save a bunch.

GEORGE WEIDNER

West Toledo

Medicare for all is affordable

Like many opponents of Medicare for all, the Weekly Standard column, “Medicare for All,” Nov. 6, anticipates a $32 trillion cost to taxpayers over 10 years and a mammoth expansion of the federal bureaucracy.

However, the funds now paid by employers and their workers for private health plans and by individual policy holders would be incorporated in public health spending and defray much of the alleged new cost.

Moreover, the existing private sector Medicare Advantage insurance plans could still be utilized, minimizing federal bureaucratic expansion.

Yes, there would be additional expenses for the millions of Americans still uninsured, but costs could be reduced through the increased leverage gained regarding hospital and drug pricing.

RICHARD F. WEISFELDER

South Toledo

Rescue us from ProMedica

I believe northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan need to be rescued from ProMedica.

The latest situation with Aetna and ProMedica is no surprise (”Patients left guessing in Aetna-ProMedica dispute,” Nov. 2).

Through all of ProMedica’s acquisitions and partnerships, they have reached a size to be able to dictate medical terms and care.

They have even been able to have University of Toledo Medical Center, a state facility, move their neuro department to a ProMedica building. It’s hard to believe a medical school and a teaching hospital would want this separation.

ProMedica needs to be reined in! Our elected representatives need to be aware of medical independence in Toledo.

JAMES W. JOYCE

Maumee