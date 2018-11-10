To the editor: Slander by politicians isn't good for anyone

ADVERTISEMENT

Freedom of speech is good for our country, but freedom of slander is not. When politicians harm the reputation of another person, this is slander. Please just tell us what you believe and how you plan to improve our government.

Our children are watching. They are told not to bully their classmates, but what can we expect when they see adults verbally abusing their opponents to get votes?

The children sing “sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never harm me.” This is not true; people and their families are harmed by belittling another person.

SHIRLEY KONOFF

Temperance, Mich.

Trump’s strategy is to divide us

In the last week America has had the largest slaughter of Jews in our history; 15 bombs mailed to two former Presidents, Congress members, government servants, citizens and three to a major news agency, and two black men shot and killed by a white man just because they were black. Hate and deep division are on a sharp rise.

At a time we look to our leaders to help heal and unite us, we have a President who thrives on anger, hate, and blame for his own personal gain. His fellow Republicans either mimic him or hide silently and hope they make it through the next election. Mr. Trump has a simple three-step plan to heal our nation.

Step one is to silence all non-right-wing media so they cannot point out the truth when he constantly lies. He knows the First Amendment is far more powerful than the Second Amendment.

Step two is to tell us that all of our problems are caused by immigrants, and a Great Wall will stop them. Why is he so afraid of immigrants? His mother was an immigrant. So was his grandfather and two of his wives. Melania Trump is the first First Lady to not be born in the U.S. and have no American heritage. Also, in the last 15 years 80 percent of mass killings in the U.S. have been committed by American-born citizens, mostly white.

Step three is simply to lock up Hillary Clinton. Despite no evidence she has broken any laws, his followers like to have simple chants so they can join in at the cult meetings.

Mr. Trump keeps saying this election, like everything else, is all about him. So those of us from both parties who are sick of his constant attacks on our values must cast our votes against him and the GOP ( Greedy Old Politicians).

America is idea, not a color. Or a race, religion, or gender. This is a land of hope, not hate.

TERRY CRANDELL

Sylvania