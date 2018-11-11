To the editor: KI tablets necessary in nuclear zones

ADVERTISEMENT

Potassium Iodide (KI) is the chemical used to make table salt iodized. It also comes in tablets with a shelf life of 20 years. In the unlikely event of a nuclear accident, KI can saturate the thyroid to keep it from absorbing radioactive iodine.

When the Chernobyl accident happened, four countries were directly affected: Ukraine, Poland, Russia, and Belarus. Poland gave their citizens KI tablets immediately, the other three countries did not. Poland saw no rise in reports of thyroid cancers while the other three countries had epidemics of thyroid cancer. Rises of thyroid cancer were documented after the Three Mile Island accident, and now at Fukushima. Several countries mail the tablets to people living within the danger zones of nuclear reactors — the primary zone is a 10-mile radius, and the secondary zone is a 50-mile radius.

Canada is one of the countries that now mails out KI tablets, and they mail them to their citizens living within both of Fermi’s zones. So, why aren’t the tablets being mailed to Americans living within Fermi’s evacuation zones? The State of Michigan and DTE feel it’s adequate to mail vouchers to people within the primary zone and leave it up to individuals to obtain their tablets. Only 15 percent of the people picked up their tablets.

The American Thyroid Association has recommended that everyone in a 50-mile radius of a nuclear reactor keep the tablets on hand, just in case. I have a bottle in my medicine cabinet, and another in my glove compartment. And so, I am writing this letter to urge others to obtain the pills to protect your family in case of an accident. They are not expensive, and no prescription is needed.

JESSIE PAULINE COLLINS

Redford, Mich.