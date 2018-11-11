To the editor: Keep Sunday TARTA service

ADVERTISEMENT

I am probably not a typical Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority rider, in that if Sunday bus service is eliminated it will not cause great hardship, only inconvenience.

I started riding TARTA to Monroe Street United Methodist Church on Sunday mornings after a three-month sabbatical traveling across country. My wife and I visited many cities. While in those cities we took advantage of buses, light rail, and even ferry boats to get around. We never had to drive to get to where we were going! Upon returning to Toledo we made the decision to sell one of our cars and to make as much use of public transportation as possible.

So on Sunday mornings, instead of having my wife drive me to church early in the morning so I can get ready for work (I am the pastor) and then go back home before she comes back later for service, I ride the No. 2 bus from the Warehouse District where I live to 3613 Monroe St.

I have found that I enjoy riding the bus and occasionally ride it on other days. I would probably take the bus more often if it could get to places I need to go more easily and efficiently.

If Sunday service is eliminated, I will be able to work around it. My concern is not for me, it is for my fellow riders on Sunday morning. Each week, there are about a dozen people on the bus when I board at 7:32 a.m. As I look around, these appear to be people who are absolutely dependent on TARTA for their transportation. On most weeks, the bus stops and picks up someone in a wheelchair. I don’t know where my fellow passengers are headed. I imagine some are on the way to work. Perhaps, some to church. What I do know is that they will be hurt by the discontinuation of TARTA service on Sunday.

My belief is that those who need TARTA the most are the ones who will be hurt the most. Eliminating Sunday bus service will hardly be noticed by the majority of people, so it is an easy solution to the very difficult issue of lack of funding. But I find it to be unjust and even cruel. TARTA must come up with another solution to close the funding gap.

We must all work toward a truly regional transit system and a funding mechanism that provides sufficient resources so that we can have a system that serves the entire metropolitan area.

LARRY CLARK

Central Toledo