To the editor: End violence on TV

I grew up in the ghetto of Baltimore City in Maryland and am now living in Oregon, Ohio. In the 1950s, most of the crimes were people getting stabbed with knives. Hardly anyone was shot with guns. I will be 72 in January, 2019, and lately there are mass murders and shootings every day, it seems. I do not believe the problem is guns but people who just have no common sense, and I really think it has to do with the shows on television and video games.

Think about it. Shows such as The Walking Dead and The Purge put no value on life.

Some would say we have a right to watch whatever we want on TV. I don’t see porn on the local channels. There is a reason for this: It’s against the law. But it’s OK to watch people getting their heads chopped off or shot. No, it’s not OK.

We need to get a grip and slow down and have higher standards for our kids and ourselves.

DAVID BRECHT SR.

Oregon

Fascist war threatening

With open arms, Trump welcomes to U.S. soil the murderous dictators from election-meddling Russia and missile-building North Korea. At the same time he rejects those fleeing oppressive conditions in our own hemisphere from Central America. His so-called “invasion” is his own fault, caused by his lack of leadership. Instead of the fear-mongering and wasted taxpayer money spent deploying 15,000 troops, he should be negotiating with Central American countries to eradicate the cause of these migrations.

Of course, he won’t do that for two reasons. First, he needs to rally the paranoia of his nationalist base for more votes. Second, he needs to create a smokescreen to distract from election issues like Social Security, Medicare, and the budget deficit. After all, who cares that the U.S. Treasury just borrowed a record $1.5 trillion to cover the unnecessary billionaire and corporate tax breaks? Or that Congressional Republicans have already said there’s more of the same after the election, including cuts to Social Security and Medicare to cover that debt? Don’t you know? We have a fascist border war on our hands.

PAUL SZYMANOWSKI

Curtice