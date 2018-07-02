This week in Toledo sports history: Hessman an all-star

This week in Blade sports 10, 20, and 30 years ago, Erik Kynard began his ride to stardom, and a Perrysburg resident won a prominent biathlon. In baseball, three Mud Hens made all-star team rosters, but on the other end, another Hens team struggled to snap a losing skid. Finally, LPGA Tour golfers started to show up at Highland Meadows Golf Club to prepare for a big week.

■ July 2, 1998: Mud Hens lose 6th straight — It was more of the same for the Hens. Toledo dropped its sixth in a row, and eighth in nine games, in losing to the Redbirds 9-4 in Louisville. Doing in the Mud Hens this time was Eddy Diaz, who knocked in five runs after he accounted for just one RBI since June 3.

■ July 3, 2008: 3 Hens named all-stars — Toledo will send three players to the Triple-A all-star game on July 16 in Louisville. Third baseman Mike Hessman, outfielder Brent Clevlen, and closer Blaine Neal will play for the International League against the Pacific Coast League. Hessman and Clevlen will be in the starting lineup.

■ July 4, 1998: Toledo snaps losing streak — The Mud Hens’ Fourth of July celebration came just a little bit early. Normally a 7-4 victory at Louisville wouldn’t warrant the fireworks set off after the game, but this one ended a seven-game losing streak. Earning the win was Marino Santana after two perfect innings in relief.

Rogers' Erik Kynard competed at the 2008 U.S. Olympic trials. Enlarge

■ July 5, 2008: Kynard enjoys trials moment — Erik Kynard enjoyed every moment of his U.S. Olympic track and field trials experience, even though he did not qualify in the high jump for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The only participant still in high school, the senior-to-be at Rogers cleared the opening height of 7 feet, ½ inch on his third try before failing to clear 7-2½ three times.

■ July 6, 1988: Perrysburg’s Como wins biathlon — Perrysburg resident Frank Como, 34, won the Liberty to Liberty Biathlon in 6 hours, 27 minutes. Como bested 150 participants in the race, which started with a 10K run in Liberty Park in New York City, followed by a 100-mile bicycle ride to Philadelphia, then a five-mile run.

■ July 7, 1998: Turner seeks rebound — The year was 1988, and nobody did it better than Sherri Turner. And then Turner stopped doing it. “It happens,” she said at Highland Meadows Golf Club. “Players are at the top, and suddenly people are asking, ‘Where did they go?’” Turner went from No. 1 on the LPGA Tour money list in 1988 to 122nd on the same list last year.

■ July 8, 1998: Pak began pro career here — Se Ri Pak played in the Jamie Farr Kroger Classic last year on a sponsor exemption as a non-LPGA Tour member. She had arrived from Korea several months before and was playing in her first U.S. pro tournament. Just 365 days later, Pak is fresh from her U.S. Women’s Open win, her second major victory this season.

