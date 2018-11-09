Owens to play in NJCAA D-III volleyball title match

ADVERTISEMENT

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Owens Community College volleyball team will compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III national championship match after rolling to a 25-16, 25-13, 25-8 victory Friday against the hosts from Rochester Community and Technical College in a semifinal at the UCR Regional Sports Center.

The Express (40-6), the top-ranked team in the country, will play Eastfield (Texas) (26-9), winners against Central Lakes (Minn.) 25-13, 27-25, 25-17, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Owens, which has won 14 consecutive matches, got 14 kills and 10 digs from Michaela Eisenhauer. Kennedy Ames added 10 kills, Kara Schafer finished with 13 assists, and Summer Sweeting had 20 assists, three service aces, and 11 digs.

This is the second consecutive season the Express will play in the national title match. A year ago, Owens fell Coffeyville in four games in the Division II final.