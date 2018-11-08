Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan: Where to watch, how to listen

Bowling Green meets Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon in a battle of one-win teams.
Time and date: 3 p.m. Saturday
Location (stadium capacity): Mount Pleasant, Mich.; Kelly Shorts Stadium (30,255)
Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 34 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.
Betting odds: Central Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite.
How to watch and listen: The game’s radio broadcast will be live on the Falcon Sports Network.
How to stream: The game can be streamed on ESPN+, and TuneIn Radio carries the Bowling Green radio network.
