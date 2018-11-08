Thursday, Nov 08, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
BGSU

Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan: Where to watch, how to listen

By Jeremy Schneider / The Blade
Published on
ADVERTISEMENT
BG-OU-football-2

Bowling Green meets Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon in a battle of one-win teams.

Athens Messenger/Austin Janning Enlarge

Time and date: 3 p.m. Saturday

Location (stadium capacity): Mount Pleasant, Mich.; Kelly Shorts Stadium (30,255)

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 34 degrees. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.

Betting odds: Central Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite.

How to watch and listen: The game’s radio broadcast will be live on the Falcon Sports Network.

How to stream: The game can be streamed on ESPN+, and TuneIn Radio carries the Bowling Green radio network.

Next game: Bowling Green 2018 football schedule

Click to comment

Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…