Bowling Green women's soccer team falls in NCAA Tournament

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Despite the program’s first-ever NCAA tournament goal from Erica Hubert, the charmed run of the Bowling Green women’s soccer team came to an end Friday with a 4-1 first-round loss at Penn State.

The Mid-American Conference champions, who advanced to the tournament thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout, fell into a 1-0 hole less than 10 minutes into the game on a goal by Charlotte Williams. Penn State extended the lead to 2-0 on a tally by Alina Ortega-Jurado in the 14th minute, but BGSU cut the margin in half in the 21st minute when Hubert scored on a shot from distance.

The Falcons got to halftime down 2-1, but Penn State pulled away in the second half. Marissa Sheva tallied off a set piece in the 65th minute before Emily Ogle made it 4-1 with a penalty kick.

Bowling Green finishes the season with a 14-5-3 record, a mark that includes a 13-1-1 run through the end of the regular season and MAC tournament that brought the program its first NCAA berth in 13 years.

No. 22 Penn State (16-5-1) will advance to the round of 32 to play No. 17 South Carolina, which defeated North Carolina-Greensboro in its first-round game Friday. The Gamecocks are the No. 3 seed in the region, in which Florida State is the top seed.

The Nittany Lions have been a staple in the NCAA tournament for more than two decades. Penn State has qualified for the NCAAs every year since 1995, and with the victory against the Falcons, PSU has lost just one of its past 21 games in the first round.

A MAC team has not won in the tournament since 2013, when Western Michigan upset Marquette, the No. 2 seed in its region, 1-0.

MEN’S SOCCER LOSES: The BGSU men’s soccer team fell 2-0 in a MAC tournament quarterfinal against Western Michigan in Morgantown, W.Va.

The Broncos scored both goals in the first half. Mike Melaragni tallied in the fifth minute and Zack Shane doubled the advantage in the 43rd.

BGSU ends the season 6-7-4.