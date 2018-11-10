Bowling Green finally breaks through for first MAC victory

ADVERTISEMENT

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — After weeks of coming close and losing heartbreakers, Bowling Green finally earned its reward.

The Falcons overcame a pedestrian first half by pitching a second-half shutout and rallying for its first Mid-American Conference victory of the season, a 24-13 win against Central Michigan at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Bowling Green scored 24 straight points after trailing 13-0 at halftime.

The victory snapped BG’s six-game losing streak and became the first win against a Bowl Subdivision team this season for the Falcons (2-8, 1-5 MAC).

The Chippewas (1-10, 0-7) scored first with help from a short field. CMU drove 49 yards in five plays and scored on Jonathan Ward’s 8-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Bowling Green’s offense struggled to establish much of anything in the first half. The Falcons ran 30 plays in the first half, but gained a net of 51 yards and did not score in two trips inside the Chippewas’ 25-yard line.

In the second quarter, the Falcons drove to the CMU 24-yard line, but loss of six on the first play followed by two incompletions dissuaded BG from kicking a field goal. Later in the quarter, BG’s Charles Lamar blocked a punt to give the offense possession at the CMU 27-yard line, though a false start penalty on the Falcons before third-and-3 helped slow the drive.

Central Michigan partially blocked Nate Needham’s 42-yard field goal attempt, and the Falcons failed to turn the special teams success into points.

Chippewas quarterback Austin Hergott threw a 30-yard touchdown to Julian Hicks 34 seconds before halftime. A missed extra point sent the two teams into the locker rooms with CMU ahead 13-0.

BG made use of special teams help to start the second half. Tight end Dorian Hendrix ran for 24 yards on a fake punt to gain a first down on the opening possession of the half, and Andrew Clair followed with a 29-yard touchdown run on the next play to cut the deficit to 13-7.

On the ensuing kickoff, Needham popped up a short kick into a weak spot in the Chippewas’ return and the Falcons recovered the ball to reclaim possession immediately.

Backup quarterback Grant Loy threw a 29-yard pass to Jordan Wayne-Prather on the drive, then Doege found a wide-open Hendrix for a 2-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-13 lead fewer than five minutes into the half.

After Needham’s 20-yard field goal gave BG a 17-13 lead, the Falcons forced a punt and drove 79 yards deep into the Chippewas’ territory. However, BG gambled on a fourth-and-short and did not make it, turning the ball over on downs.

CMU’s pass on first down was ruled a lateral, which led to a loss of seven. On the next play, BG defensive lineman Karl Brooks stripped CMU running back Romello ross, and Kyle Junior recovered and took one step for a 1-yard touchdown to take a 24-13 lead.

The Falcons forced CMU to turn over the ball on downs on its next possession, and Clair picked up a back-breaking first down on third-and-9 that allowed BG to keep milking the clock.

BG turned over the ball on downs, but Marcus Milton picked off Hergott to effectively end any change Central Michigan had to come back.