Special teams key to Bowling Green's first MAC win

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — As Central Michigan and Bowling Green each sought their first Mid-American Conference victory of the season, the difference in the game was simple.

Bowling Green’s special teams changed the tide, and Central Michigan lost its lead because of them.

Special teams provided a critical momentum swing in Bowling Green’s 24-13 victory Saturday against the Chippewas at Kelly/Shorts Stadium by starting a second-half rally that helped the offense overcome a 13-0 deficit at halftime.

“People say offense sells tickets and defense wins games,” Falcons running back Andrew Clair said, “but they don’t know that special teams wins games.”

Against CMU, Bowling Green’s special teams units blocked a punt, ran a fake punt that gained a critical first down, and successfully executed a surprise onside kick, all of which helped BG snap a six-game losing streak.

Interim coach Carl Pelini said he had a simple directive for special teams coordinator Seth Doege this week: Leave nothing in the playbook unused.

Pelini said he told Doege, “‘I want a fake field goal, I want a fake punt, I want to play aggressive, I want to play to win, not play not to lose.’”

“That’s what we did,” Pelini said. “It was executed perfectly and it really got us rolling, I think.”

The Falcons’ blocked punt in the first half yielded no points despite good field position, but their fake punt changed the game.

After stalling on their opening possession of the second half, the Falcons begrudgingly lined up to punt on fourth-and-2 on their own 47-yard line, but it was a rouse. For weeks, BG has had a fake punt installed on which the ball was snapped to tight end Dorian Hendrix.

When the chance arose in this game, Hendrix ran 24 yards for a first down.

The Falcons scored their first touchdown on the next play.

“I mean, I was ready,” Hendrix said. “I told coach Doege before the game that if we run it, I’m going to get it. It’s something we’ve actually had in for a while, we just didn’t have an opportunity to run it against some different schemes, but they gave us a good look and we ran it and executed.”

Having scored on the first gamble, Pelini didn’t wait for another.

Kicker Nate Needham popped up an onside kick behind the first line of defense in Central Michigan’s kick return, and defensive back Cedric Mitchell — who also recovered the blocked punt — beat the Chippewas to the ball to regain possession.

The Falcons took the lead on the ensuing possession and never lost it.

“When those things work for you and they’re clicking, it just brings a lot of energy to the sidelines and it really got us rolling today,” Pelini said. “[I’m] thankful to coach Doege for having such a great plan for that.”

BG almost pulled off another special teams heist later in the game. With fewer than three minutes to play, the Falcons tried a fake field goal in which punter Matt Naranjo faked the hold and ran. He came close, but the measurement left BG inches short. (Pelini, for the record, was not a fan of the officials’ spot.)

All three phases contributed to the Falcons first MAC win of the season, but special teams carved out a special place.

“Coach Doege told us it was going to take all three phases to win, and we knew that it was pivotal for out special teams to have a great game in order to give us a shot to win the game,” Hendrix said. “We played a complete game, and we knew had to do our jobs on special teams to win.”