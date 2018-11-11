Bowl projections for Toledo, Ohio State, and Michigan after Week 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with running back Chris Evans during Saturday's win over Rutgers. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Somehow, only two weeks remain in the college football regular season. Why does this always go so quickly?

In any case, each passing week gives more clarity to the bowl picture, as decision day is just three weeks away for the local teams in the hunt to go to bowl games.

Toledo — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The bad news for the Rockets: The Mid-American Conference has five guaranteed bowl spots, five eligible teams, and UT is not currently eligible at 5-5. The good news: They play two of the worst teams in the MAC to finish the season in Kent State and Central Michigan.The Rockets should be able to beat both of them without an issue, and there should be a place for them in a bowl, especially if a MAC team fills the ACC’s spot in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Michigan — Orange Bowl. There could be a massive argument coming to college football for the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff, but as things stand today, nobody deserves it more than the Wolverines. Their date with Ohio State is looming large in two weeks, but Indiana comes first. For Michigan, the status quo is a good thing the rest of the way. If Alabama and Clemson win their respective conferences and UM takes the Big Ten, it’s in without question.

Ohio State — Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes won a rock fight in East Lansing, and they remain clearly the second-best bowl option in the Big Ten as of now. Northwestern clinched the West Division officially, but the Wildcats have a grand total of zero nonconference wins. If the Buckeyes beat Michigan, they’ll play Northwestern for the league title. If not, and Michigan wins the league, they’re probably headed to Pasadena.