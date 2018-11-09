Anthony Wayne comes up just short in bid for regional finals

ADVERTISEMENT

CLYDE — Fourth-ranked Anthony Wayne saw its undefeated season end in agonizing fashion as the Generals went toe-to-toe with eighth-ranked Avon before ultimately falling 35-28 in a tense and eventful Ohio Division II regional semifinal Friday night at Clyde High School.

Anthony Wayne (11-1) had one final chance to tie it as time expired, but a pass in the end zone fell incomplete. The Generals trailed 14-7 at halftime but then scored 21 consecutive points in the third quarter.

However, Avon (11-1) responded with a 51-yard touchdown run up the middle by Mark Steinmetz as the Eagles took a 35-28 lead with 1:35 to go.

The Generals, who had 340 yards of total offense, marched down the field as senior quarterback Max Denman connected twice on long passes to Mason Alberts to get to the Eagles' 8-yard line. But Denman's final toss was deflected away by Ryan Maloy, Avon's star quarterback who accounted for 153 yards rushing and 113 passing with three touchdowns.

“This was a back-and-forth game. It came down to the wire,” Anthony Wayne coach Andy Brungard said. “I told the kids when it's close competition like this, I know it's disappointing when it doesn't go your way. But there is no reason to walk off the field with our heads down. That was a tremendous game and tremendous season.”

Denman, the Northern Lakes League co-player of the year, said he felt sure the Generals were going to be able to put the tying drive together.

“I thought for sure we were going to score a touchdown there,” said Denman, who finished 22-of-37 passing for 292 yards. “We put in all this hard work and to come up short like this just hurts so much. I've never been more proud of a group of individuals. That is why it's going to be so hard to leave them.”

Avon will play Central Catholic in a D-II regional final next Friday.

Anthony Wayne, which went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in school history, trailed by seven to start the second half but linebacker Ben Allen forced a fumble and Jacob Gordon recovered at the Avon 35. Four plays later the Generals tied it up at 14 on a 1-yard scoring run by Jacob Neumeyer.

Anthony Wayne then forced a turnover on downs as it stopped the Eagles on fourth-and-3 at the AW 24.

Three plays later, Denman connected on a 72-yard scoring pass to Albert, who finished with 12 catches for 183 yards, to give the Generals a 21-14 lead. Alberts took a perfect strike on a slant pattern and sprinted in with 4:56 left in the third as Anthony Wayne took the lead for the first time in the game.

The Generals then forced a three and out. Neumeyer then broke off a 15-yard run on a third and long. Two plays later, Neumeyer scored on a 5-yard run to put AW up 28-14 with 2:34 to go in the third.

Momentum was fully on the Generals' side.

“We fought to the end — all four quarters. I'm so proud of this team,” said Neumeyer, who is one of 26 seniors that went 30-7 in the past three seasons with three playoff berths. “I was confident we were going to score at the end and keep it going. It was a great experience these three years.”

But Maloy ripped off a 64-yard run, then scored on a 6-yard run as the Eagles go to within 28-21 with 1:20 remaining in the third quarter.

Avon then scored on a 18-yard keeper by Maloy, who tied it at 28 with 4:42 to go in regulation.

The Generals had dominated almost every opponent, outscoring foes 41.0 to 7.7 per game. But Avon, which reached the state final four last season, rolled up 527 yards of total offense, including 414 rushing.

Avon coach Mike Elder said it was two evenly matched teams.

“It is a shame one team had to lose,” Elder said. “Anthony Wayne has a heck of a football team. They have so much talent. I tip my hat to their team and their fans. They have tremendous support from their community. They will continue to be successful.”

The weather conditions were cold and windy with on and off precipitation. Avon put together a 19-play drive that covered 76 yards to take a 7-0 lead with 1:15 left in the first quarter. Maloy scored on a 1-yard keeper to put the Eagles up early.

But the Generals responded in lquick fashion, as Alberts returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards. Anthony Wayne tied it at 7 just three plays later. Denman hooked up with Alberts on a 18-yard pass. Running back Ezra Scott, who had rushed for 1,431 yards and 17 touchdowns this season but was limited for the second consecutive game with an ankle injury, then scored on a 3-yard run.

The Eagles put together a 96-yard drive (aided by a personal foul) and grabbed a 14-7 lead on a 6-yard scoring run by Nick Perusek. The Eagles utilized a quick paced, no huddle hurry-up offense led by Perusek to take the lead.

Anthony Wayne then quickly drove to the Avon 13 before Matt Paull missed a 27-yard field goal wide right. The Eagles went into the break up 14-7.

Denman and Alberts helped lead the Generals to back-to-back NLL championships.

“This team gave it their all,” Alberts said. “I really thought we were going to tie it and then go for two and get the win. The guy just tipped the ball. It's a disappointing end, but I'm proud of these guys. I don't know how we will be able to replace Max. Every year we're leaving a new legacy.”

