Central Catholic routs Avon Lake 56-16 to advance

SANDUSKY — As snow began to fall Friday, the Central Catholic offense began to unleash an offensive flurry of their own.

The Fighting Irish got rolling late in the first half and routed Avon Lake 56-16 in an Ohio Division II regional semifinal matchup at Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium

As the weather began to change and rain and snow began to fall, Central Catholic (12-0) was able to get two huge scores that put it up 18 heading into halftime.

“I think it's the difference of the game,” Irish coach Greg Dempsey said. “This is a very good football team. I just told our coaches the score might say one thing but it sure didn't seem like it, especially when you're talking about that first half. We were just able to take advantage of a couple of big breaks and then it snowballed.”

Holding on to a 14-10 lead, the Irish scored two touchdowns in the final three-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter.

VIDEO: Central Catholic coach Greg Dempsey

The first score came when Jase Bowen ran in from 57 yards out for his only score of the evening.

Then with 25 seconds remaining, quarterback Troy Durden found Michael Griffin for a 32-yard score, the lone Irish passing touchdown.

“We weren't playing our best football in the first half, so just to get that, to definitely get the momentum on our side going into the second half, it was a great call and Michael made a great play,” Durden said of their final burst.

From that point, it was all Central Catholic.

The Irish defense held the Shoremen (10-2) to just one more score in the game, a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jack Mikolich to Konner Riggs.

But the Avon Lake defense had no answer for Durden, who put up two rushing touchdowns in the second half and four total in the game. He had 156 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Jonzell Norrils was the leading rusher, going for 178 yards. His most notable highlight came in the third quarter, as he avoided five tackles for a 44-yard touchdown that increased Central Catholic’s lead to 35-10 at the 8:41 mark.

The Irish defense allowed 16 points for just the second time this season, and for the first time since their Week 1 matchup against Columbus Hartley.

But they still were able to contain one of the best rushers in the state in Riggs, holding him to just 79 rushing yards in the game, and limiting the Shoremen to 73 rushing yards as a team.

“Holding [Riggs] at bay was huge,” Dempsey said. “In the second half they had to go through the air, which that's good, take that running game out of there, because it's one of the best we've seen all year. He's one of the best backs we've seen all year. Our defense did a great job.”

In total yards, the Irish outperformed the Shoremen 571-221.

“They're definitely great,” Durden said of the defense. “For them to hold them and get stops while we're scoring, that's really the difference-maker on this team, and that's what's going to be the difference-maker this season.”

Central Catholic scored first, marching 76 yards on eight rushing plays on their first drive of the game. Durden ran in from one yard out to give the Irish a 7-0 lead.

Avon Lake then answered with a 37-yard field goal from Harry Hebert.

With 5:27 to go in the first half, Durden capped an 11-play drive with an 8-yard scoring run.

The Shoremen answered on their next possession. At the 1-yard line, Avon Lake fumbled the ball, but it was recovered by Griffin Lidyard for a touchdown.

The Irish got their two final scores of the half to take the big lead into the locker room.

After Norrils’ third-quarter score, the Irish got two more touchdowns from Durden, from 68 and 2 yards away.

With a running clock, Prentiss Reasonover got the final Irish score in the fourth.

Central Catholic will play Avon (11-1), who topped Anthony Wayne 35-28 to end the Generals’ perfect season in another semifinal, in a regional final next Friday..

“From what I know of (Avon coach Mike) Elder, they're going to be a really well-coached team,” Dempsey said. “When you're coaching as long as I have, you remember the guys you've gone up against. We've gone up against him two times, and you're not going to run into a better prepared team than the one he puts out there. So we're definitely going to have our work cut out for us.”