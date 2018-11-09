Season ends for Whitmer with playoff loss to Dublin Coffman

ADVERTISEMENT

MARION — Whitmer faced the Dublin Coffman Shamrocks, and a bad case of Murphy’s Law — “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong” — in Friday’s Ohio Division I football playoffs.

The Panthers (9-3) failed to execute two punts, lost three fumbles, and lost their marquee player when junior quarterback Riley Keller was injured in a 43-20 regional semifinal defeat at Marion Harding Stadium.

The other key factor was sixth-ranked Coffman (11-1) is solid, almost doubling Whitmer in total offense, 360 yards to 184, in the game.

“You can’t make that many mistakes in a playoff game, especially in the second round,” Whitmer coach Ken Winters said. “Obviously, the two punts we didn’t get off, it’s hard to come back. But we were in position to do that.

“Then when Riley went down, we were a little bit limited with what we can do offensively. I thought our kids fought hard. But at the end of the day, you can’t make that many turnovers. And, when you lose your top guy, it’s tough.”

The Shamrocks opened the game by slicing through the Whitmer defense on a 12-play, 65-yard drive that was capped on Mike Drennan’s 12-yard run untouched around the right end for a touchdown.

Joey Mitchell missed the extra-point kick, and Coffman led 6-0 with 7:16 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers overcame their first mishap, after punter Hunter Hamic dropped the ball before he could attempt his kick. The Shamrocks recovered at the Whitmer 23-yard line, but the Panthers’ defense stood their ground, and Coffman did not score.

Whitmer then turned a fortuitous bounce into a 7-6 lead.

On third-and-22, Keller eluded the pass rush, scrambled to his left, and fired toward the left sideline. The ball was deflected back to receiver Jake Gladieux, who caught the ball and covered the final 20 yards of the 44-yard scoring play. Austin Gibbon’s PAT kick put the Panthers up with 1:57 remaining in the first quarter.

After forcing a Coffman punt, Whitmer had its second special-teams miscue.

This time, Hamic was unable to secure a low snap, and was downed for an 18-yard loss on the Panthers’ 14.

Whitmer’s defense limited the damage, holding the Shamrocks to a 25-yard field goal by Mitchell just 3:03 into the second quarter.

The Panthers wasted no time responding, when PaSean Wimberly bobbled the ensuing kickoff, retreating to the goal line to scoop up the ball, then bolted 100 yards for a touchdown 16 seconds later as Whitmer went back up 14-9.

The rest of the half belonged to the Shamrocks, who outgained the Panthers 227-84 before the break.

Coffman moved 76 yards on nine plays, scoring on Ethan Brown’s 18-yard pass over the middle to a wide-open Jameel Williamson as the Shamrocks retook the lead 16-14 with 5:32 to go in the half.

The game took a horrible turn for Whitmer on the next play, when Keller was blindsided on a sack and fumbled. The Panthers recovered, but Keller did not.

He was helped off the field with an injured right elbow. Keller finished 4-of-6 passing for 58 yards

Coffman added a touchdown before the break for a 23-14 lead as Moussa Diallo plunged in from the 1 with 24 seconds remaining.

Whitmer received the second-half kickoff, which went for a touchback and on the first play from scrimmage, Panthers sophomore backup quarterback Tommy Colbert lost a fumble.

Coffman capitalized two plays later on a 1-yard sneak by Brown for a 30-14 advantage just 1:14 into the third.

“We were only down nine and we were getting the ball,” Winter said of the halftime mindset. “If you have that good first drive and put it in the end zone, you see what happens. Of course, we fumbled the first [play], and they drive in and score.”

After the ensuing kickoff, Whitmer started at its 17, and immediately turned the ball over again, this time when Gladieux fumbled on a reverse.

The Shamrocks scored on the next play, a 12-yard run by Drennan, to give Coffman a 37-14 lead 21 seconds later.

But the Panthers refused to quit, as the rushing of Kobe Myers highlighted a 13-play, 65-yard drive. Myers finished it with a 3-yard scoring run with 5:30 to go in the third.

“We were kind of on a roll with the offense with Riley, and then he got hurt,” Myers said. “We had a sophomore backup, and he’s young and inexperienced, and he isn’t used to this.

“He was nervous, so we had to try to pick him up. They relied on me because we didn’t have Riley anymore, and it kind of just went downhill from there. That was pretty bad, because we put our defense in a bad position, and gave them good field position, and made it easier for them to score.”

Myers, in the final game of his three-year varsity career, was superb in defeat. He carried 19 times for 139 yards.

“We continued to fight hard, and the kids didn’t quit right down to the end,” Winters said. “Kobe’s been a warrior for three years, and I love watching him run. “He’s a power back who punishes the tacklers. It was fun watching him have some success there.”

Coffman added another score on Brown’s 2-yard sneak with 7:36 left. Brown was 10-of-16 passing for 149 yards, and rushed 18 times for a team-best 77 yards.